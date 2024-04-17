The Republican Plot to Roast Outdoor Workers

The Florida bill, HB 433, bars all local governments from imposing heat exposure rules on employers, or even from giving preference when contracting out services to firms based on how well they protect workers from heat exposure. Local governments aren’t even allowed to ask what those protections might be. For good measure, the bill bars local governments from setting wage minimums or regulating “just in time” scheduling for workers. These latter provisions appear to have been added at the bidding of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and written by the Foundation for Government Accountability, a right wing group bankrolled largely by the Bradley Impact Fund, a spinoff of the Bradley Foundation.

The rationale for the bill is that regulating heat exposure at the local rather than the state or federal level risks creating a patchwork of conflicting rules throughout the state. This would be more persuasive if heat exposure were regulated by the Florida state government or the federal government. It is not. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, regulates heat exposure only through its “general duty clause,” which requires employers to maintain workplaces “free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious harm.” But OSHA rarely bases regulatory actions on the general duties clause because these tend to get tossed out by judges.

OSHA announced in September 2021 that it’s working on a heat exposure rule, which is long overdue. But OSHA rulemaking proceeds at a pace that’s glacial even for federal regulators, and thus far we haven’t seen a proposed rule. As I noted three years ago, this one really can’t wait because heat exposure kills about 50 workers per year.