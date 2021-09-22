Climate Change Is Killing American Workers, and Biden Needs to Act Quickly

There was only one water cooler on site, far from where we were working. If you wanted to get water you had to stop working and walk over to the cooler, which the managers didn’t like. The cooler was often dirty and sometimes didn’t work at all. Signs on the pipes said the water was recycled.… Some of the workers who spoke up for their co-workers, asking for protections or who took breaks, were not brought back to work. Both the NFI warehouse managers and the staffing agency leads would constantly remind us that we were temps—even those of us who had been there for years, and that there would be no work for those who speak up or slow down.

Notably, California is one of only three states—Washington and Minnesota are the others—that regulate heat exposure in the workplace. (Oregon imposed a temporary heat standard in July, after Sebastian Perez’s death, and is working on a permanent one.) California’s heat standard had been in place five years during the time period Rodriguez spoke of. That suggests existing protections won’t have much force until the state extends its new worker-misclassification law (which cracks down on employers who rely to excess on gig workers) to temporary employees. Perez, “MR,” and Rodriguez were all temporary employees, whose vulnerability to exploitation is much worse than that of gig workers.

Addressing the problem of heat exposure should not be a major challenge. Thomas Bernard, professor of public health at the University of South Florida, testified at the Education and Labor hearing that the military, “which has a physically fit population with strict routines for sleeping and eating,” nonetheless “limits what work can be done and for how long at different levels of heat stress.” OSHA and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health imposed similar rules during the cleanup after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill into the Gulf of Mexico in April 2010. For the affected workers, who at the cleanup’s peak numbered 47,000, an even greater concern than potential chemical exposure was exposure to extreme heat along the Gulf coast. Following OSHA and NIOSH’s lead, on very hot days BP “restricted work to 20 minutes followed by 40 minutes rest in a shaded area,” Bernard testified. As a result, the cleanup occasioned no serious heat illnesses or deaths.

The Biden administration urgently needs to curb carbon and other emissions that contribute to climate change. Halting growth in the number of workers who are dying from heat exposure is an issue that ought to unite the Democratic Party’s affluent environmental wing with its shrunken working-class wing. But until the United States and the world take effective action to curb climate change, corporations should follow BP’s lead—not by spilling oil into the Gulf of Mexico but by attending to worker safety during periods of extreme heat. Let’s hope OSHA moves forward with all deliberate speed on issuing its regulation, because we really don’t have seven years—much less 20—to spare.