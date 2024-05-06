How Michael Cohen Can Crush Donald Trump from the Witness Stand

MSNBC is one thing. A courtroom is another. Trump’s lawyers will try to destroy him. That’s why it’ll be smart for the prosecutors to hang all the dirty laundry out there first, so that when the defense starts asking its questions, no big and ugly revelations will emerge. And then he’ll need to be persuasive on the key questions: that he is sincere and repentant; and that Trump knew about the Daniels payment and that it was motivated by electability concerns. Given what Cohen himself has told us many times about the Godfather-y way Trump talks in grunts and suggestions and signals, there is likely no hot smoking gun. That makes Cohen’s personal believability all the more crucial.

It should be noted that there’s a long history in U.S. jurisprudence, and in New York jurisprudence in particular, of juries believing star witnesses who’ve flipped. The most famous is probably Sammy “The Bull” Gravano. His crimes make Cohen’s seem like Cohen stole the bake-sale proceeds for the marching band uniform drive. Yet the jury took Gravano’s testimony seriously and convicted John Gotti and other associates in part because of it.

Gravano was hardly sincere in his repentance, either. He just wanted a deal. And the government wanted Gotti, and it got a jury that was evidently tired of Gotti getting away with everything, too. We have no idea how this jury feels about Donald Trump. It will fall on Cohen—and Daniels and McDougal and the prosecutors—to convince the jurors that Trump is the liar here. We must hope that the guy who stopped lying for his boss six years ago can do that.