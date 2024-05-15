He Committed a Double Murder at 16. Does He Deserve to Die in Prison?

On one hand, the state said, a defendant could be sentenced to a “natural life” term that required him to die in prison. Alternatively, they could be sentenced to “life” with the “possibility of release” after serving 25 years in prison. (Bassett received the former.) Since Arizona had abolished parole, however, the only chance for release was clemency by the state’s governor. The state argued that because Bassett could have theoretically been sentenced to something other than absolute life without parole, the state’s scheme did not count as a “mandatory” sentence under Miller.

There are some significant weaknesses to this argument. For one, as Bassett’s lawyers noted in their petition, the states that were on the other side of Miller, Montgomery, and Jones all had some form of executive clemency when the Supreme Court heard those cases. Clemency’s existence did not dissuade the justices from concluding that the sentences violated the Eighth Amendment. In Jones, the court even directly acknowledged the possibility of clemency when handing down its ruling. “If the availability of executive clemency had sufficed, [the Supreme] Court would have started and ended its opinion with that fact,” Bassett’s lawyers noted.

The Arizona Supreme Court nonetheless sided with state prosecutors to deny Bassett’s request for resentencing. It concluded that the two sentencing options—life without parole and life without parole but with the possibility that the governor might one day grant clemency—were different enough that the trial court had genuine discretion over whether Bassett received a life-without-parole sentence.