The Supreme Court Saves the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

To buttress his approach, Alito reads all sorts of things into the clause in a most un-originalist manner. He dismisses Thomas’s attempts to discern the Framers’ understanding of the term “appropriation” by describing it as “consulting a few old dictionaries,” something that originalist justices do all of the time. “This analysis overlooks the fact that the term ‘appropriations,’ as used in the Constitution, is a term of art whose meaning has been fleshed out by centuries of history,” he wrote. So much for the original public meaning.

Like Thomas, Alito devoted a significant portion of the opinion to the clause’s historical context. But there is a strange detachment between Alito’s reading of history and the conclusions he drew from it. He recounted the ways in which Parliament supervised royal expenditures without explaining why it was relevant to the actual question at hand. “Although that history is a helpful starting point, it at most explains why appropriations must be ‘made by Law’—not what it means for the legislature to make an ‘Appropriation,’” Thomas pointedly observed.

Alito’s arguments on founding-era appropriations in the Thirteen Colonies and the early republic are no more persuasive. He argued that Congress’s historical practices suggested that it meant for annual appropriations to be the constitutional norm. A wide range of evidence that suggests otherwise was dismissed with the wave of a hand. “To be sure, not all early funding laws followed the dominant model of specified short-term appropriations,” Alito noted, perhaps not realizing that he had given up the ghost. Thomas, for his part, politely described his colleague’s argument as “not convincing.”