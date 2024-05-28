How Trump’s Dictator Pals Might Get Him Back to the White House

Putin, desperate for more weapons to crush democracy in Ukraine, has formed a strong alliance over the past year with North Korea’s Kim, trading battlefield weapons for submarine and other technology that Kim can use along with nuclear weapons to threaten the United States.

In an NBC News article from May 24 titled “Are Russia and North Korea planning an ‘October surprise’ that aids Trump?” reporters Cortney Kube and Carol E. Lee note that there could be serious consequences arising from the fact that North Korea is today giving Russia more weaponry to use against Ukraine than all of Europe has been able to provide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy: “U.S. officials are also bracing for North Korea to potentially take its most provocative military actions in a decade close to the U.S. presidential election, possibly at Putin’s urging…”

North Korea firing missiles into the demilitarized zone between it and South Korea to help Trump could represent a major escalation of tensions in the region, as would an October nuclear test or attack on South Korea’s border islands. It could also precipitate a major war in the region with the potential to spread worldwide.