San Francisco Is Handing the Right-Wing Supreme Court a Gift

Those standards set out a variety of characteristics and limits that the state seeks to achieve for its native waters. It includes a mixture of measurable criteria, like the levels of certain pollutants that are allowed to be present, as well as subjective criteria, like whether there were visible oil slicks or sewage debris. The city argued strenuously against this requirement, claiming that it imposed an unfair burden on the city’s ability to meet the terms of its permit.

“The Generic Prohibitions make compliance with the CWA elusive, because a water body’s ability to meet water quality standards at any time depends on pollutants that all sources—not just San Francisco—contribute,” the city argued in court filings. “San Francisco consequently lacks advanced notice of how much it must control its discharges without violating the Generic Prohibitions.” Instead, the city argued, the permit should specify how much it is allowed to discharge into the Pacific.

For the city, this question is no mere technicality. The Clean Water Act can be enforced by both agency actions and private lawsuits against violators. At the same time, the law includes what is known as a “permit shield” provision. As long as a permit holder is in compliance with the terms of the permit, they are immune from private and public enforcement lawsuits. This allows permit holders to avoid potentially expensive litigation if regulations change during the term of their permit.