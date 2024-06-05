Gird Yourself for the Coming Avalanche of Pro-Trump A.I. Propaganda

Most of us, over the past three decades that the internet has been a thing, have been trained by experience to believe the people we’re talking or even arguing with online, in email, and in social media are actual humans. In this brave new world of A.I., we can no longer safely make that assumption, although for most Americans it’ll probably be years before that reality sinks in and skepticism begins to inform caution.

The main business models of the internet up to this point have been based on collecting and aggregating data on us and our behaviors to customize and thus increase the effectiveness of old-fashioned sales, advertising, and marketing efforts, as I detail in The Hidden History of Big Brother in America: How the Death of Privacy and the Rise of Surveillance Threaten Us and Our Democracy.

This paradigm is rapidly shifting, as the A.I. age reaches an early maturity. Increasingly, online efforts will be aimed at using already available data to tailor dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of email and social media “conversations” with what individual Americans believe are humans but are actually A.I. bots working to subtly alter their perceptions of reality and thus their behaviors.