Trump + Murdoch = Another Racially Toxic Presidential Campaign

This all dates back to 1954, when the then-moderate-dominated Supreme Court reversed their 1898 Plessy v Ferguson “separate but equal” ruling and said that public schools must integrate. The response from the right was swift and certain. By the end of that decade public schools across the South had closed, leaving private school or no school as the only option. It continued into the 60s.

Jerry Falwell opened an all-white “Christian” private school, one of hundreds across the country, and Bob Jones University proudly continued to admit only white students. Oil baron Fred Koch, the father of Koch brothers Charles and David, helped fund the 1958 startup of the John Birch Society.

As the brilliant new documentary Bad Faith details, in the run-up to the 1980 election of Ronald Reagan, the anti-integration movement needed a new non-racial issue to publicly blur their racism while bringing together the nation’s bigots into a “Christian” voting bloc. They picked abortion as the non-racial hook on which to hang their political activism and organizing. After all, abortion was then most often used by middle-class white women and was thus, they noted, “depriving the nation of large numbers of white babies.”