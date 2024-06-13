Why Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Want Women to Stay Barefoot and Pregnant

Elon Musk, the father of 11 children, thinks that declining population is a crisis and the world needs more babies—particularly those with his DNA—or there will be a catastrophe. For example, he recently proclaimed: “Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming.”



Billionaire Jeff Bezos echoed the idea, promoting the fallacy that more people means “more Einsteins.” He said: “I would love to see, you know, a trillion humans living in the solar system. If we had a trillion humans, we would have at any given time a thousand Mozarts and a thousand Einsteins.… Our solar system would be full of life and intelligence and energy.”