Conservatives’ Favorite Legal Doctrine Crashes Into Reality

One issue with the Bruen test is the level of generality that courts must use when looking for historical analogues. Thomas, writing in Bruen, noted that judges need not find a “historical twin” or a “dead ringer for historical precursors” in the founding era for an existing law to survive. He noted, by way of example, that while states did not restrict gun possession in what are now called “sensitive places” like courthouses and polling places, “we are also aware of no disputes regarding the lawfulness of such prohibitions.” But beyond that, he offered few guideposts, thereby giving lower-court judges broad discretion to read it as narrowly or broadly as they wished.

This problem is not limited to the domestic-violence context. What counts as “historical evidence” or a “historical analogue” is open to interpretation. A federal judge in New Jersey, for example, struck down a ban on carrying firearms in casinos even though there were no casinos in the Thirteen Colonies and therefore no historical analogues to be found. She instead noted that French Louisiana had a casino in 1753, there was no evidence that it had banned firearms, and therefore neither could New Jersey.

Rahimi is a particularly vexing problem for the Bruen test because founding-era Americans did not conceptualize “domestic violence” in the same way as modern Americans, and therefore did not take any similar steps to quash it. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals cited that absence of historical analogues to side with Rahimi, the panel concluding in its opinion that the ban was an “outlier that our ancestors would never have accepted.” The Rahimi team adopted a similarly stark line in oral arguments on Tuesday. That prompted Justice Elena Kagan to grill federal public defender Matthew Wright, Rahimi’s attorney, about lines in his brief.