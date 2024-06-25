The Supreme Court Is Taking Aim at Transgender Rights

The Supreme Court has also avoided taking up cases in recent years in which Americans might be more sympathetic to the transgender plaintiffs. As recently as January, the court has left lower-court rulings intact that allow transgender school students to use the bathrooms that match their gender identity. A Pew Research Center survey in 2022 found that 64 percent of Americans support laws that prohibit discrimination against transgender Americans in “jobs, housing, and public spaces.” 46 percent of Americans, by comparison, said they favored laws that banned medical professionals from helping minors transition.

When taking up Skrmetti, the justices also conspicuously declined to consider other pending appeals that involve state bans on gender-affirming care. This is more meaningful than it might seem at first glance: The Biden administration originally intervened in the Tennessee case under a federal law that allows it to intervene in certain lower-court cases where the Equal Protection Clause is implicated. As a result, its appeal focuses solely on the question.

The three transgender Tennessee minors and their parents who originally filed the lawsuit had also filed a petition for justices to review the Sixth Circuit’s ruling on other grounds. Richardson had ruled in favor of the parents’ right to make medical decisions for their children on Due Process Clause grounds; the Sixth Circuit panel rejected that argument. The Justice Department had urged the court to accept its petition and consolidate it with the other plaintiffs’ appeal so it could hear all sides. The court silently declined to do so on Monday and left the other petitions hanging, so to speak. That would allow them to sidestep the other issues—and their optics—until after they hand down a ruling on the narrower grounds that they chose.

