$100 Million for Abortion Rights—With a Lot of Questions

The Abortion Access Now campaign is at least sensitive in its messaging about the insufficiency of Roe. “We are pushing for something beyond Roe and thinking about what it means to really rebuild infrastructure around abortion care and maternal care in the United States,” Sabrina Talukder, director of the Women’s Initiative at the Center for American Progress and a member of the coalition’s steering committee, told Politico.

A vital part of that infrastructure are abortion funds, groups that not only provide direct funding to cover an abortion, also provide support navigating the myriad barriers to care, from long-distance travel to legal hurdles. Many of these abortion funds could use the kind of cash that Abortion Access Now is apparently raising: Two years after Dobbs, groups who provide practical abortion support have seen the surge in so-called “ragegiving” dry up considerably and are now struggling to stay afloat. “Abortion funds are finding ways to make reproductive justice a reality in spite of us being in a state of emergency,” said Oriaku Njoku, executive director of the National Network of Abortion Funds in a recent call. From July 2021 to June 2022, the National Network of Abortions Funds reports that their 100 member funds distributed almost $20 million in abortion funding. That sounds like a lot, and it is—particularly when only 56 percent of abortion funds have one or more full-time staffers. But it’s a world away from the big national groups who are part of the campaign. Planned Parenthood’s lobbying arm, from July 2022 to June 2023, raised more than $82 million between the national Planned Parenthood Action Fund and its affiliated local 501(c)4 organizations. How the new $100 million pledged would increase direct funding for abortion—or if it would increase funding for abortion at all, remains to be seen.

No abortion funds—the groups who are closest to the reality of access and lack thereof—are listed as members of the Abortion Access Now campaign. Neither are independent clinics, like Partners in Abortion Care, one of the only clinics offering abortion at all trimesters. “Almost all the folks doing the on-the-ground work in our communities have been excluded,” said Partners co-founder and OB/GYN Diane Horvath, after the campaign announcement. “That should tell you everything you need to know.”