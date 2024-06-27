Biden’s Not So Secret Weapon in Thursday’s Debate: Donald Trump

The narrative surrounding Thursday’s first presidential debate has understandably focused on what Joe Biden needs to do. Biden is, by most accounts, trailing in both national polls and in key swing states. He is losing the election. And he is losing because voters have serious doubts about his capacity to lead the country: He needs to convince voters that he has the stamina to steer the nation as an octogenarian.

The focus is on Biden’s performance because he’s losing. But it is also reflects that he is, unlike his opponent, a normal politician, someone who calibrates his performance based on the expectations and necessities of the moment. Biden may be capable of that and he may not. The Biden who practically single-handedly shifted the momentum in the 2012 presidential race by rinsing Paul Ryan in a vice presidential debate has not been seen in some time—he may very well be gone for good. But, whatever his considerable limitations, Biden has an ace up his sleeve: His opponent on Thursday is Donald Trump.

