Trump’s 2017 Tax Cut Created a Huge Stock-Buyback Spree

The companies in the Americans For Tax Fairness study numbered 280 and were chosen because they were profitable over the study’s five-year period. They constitute 56 percent of all Fortune 500 companies. According to the study, “all but a handful” of the 280 spent more on dividends and buybacks than they paid in taxes. Collectively these companies paid $608 billion in taxes and $4.4 trillion in dividends and buybacks. They didn’t even pretend, in Drucker’s terms, to contribute to the welfare of society as a whole.

The majority of this shareholder-payout binge ($2.7 trillion) consisted of stock buybacks, which until 1982 were judged by the Securities and Exchange Commission to constitute an illegal form of stock manipulation. Ever since, four decades ago, then-SEC chairman John Shad issued his fateful Rule 10-b-18, buybacks have constituted, in the eyes of the federal government, a perfectly legal form of stock manipulation. Because buybacks raise the stock price, to which executive compensation is typically tied, they are frequently used by chief executives to enrich themselves. As many as 56 percent of buybacks are so-called “leveraged buybacks” wherein the buyout puts the company in debt. To return to the ATM analogy, corporations allow their customers (shareholders) to use their debit-card purchases (buybacks) to run up debt. But instead of the customer going into hock, the corporation does. This is not behavior you’d expect from an entity that is capable of governing itself.

It gets better (i.e., worse). The dollars dividends and buybacks return to shareholders are worth more than the dollars in your paycheck. That’s because they’re capital income, which is taxed at a lower rate than labor income. Trump’s 40 percent corporate tax cut therefore robs the Treasury in two ways. First, the Treasury loses 40 percent of what it would otherwise collect from corporations. Second, that money—multiplied by seven—goes to shareholders, who don’t pay taxes on it until they withdraw the money or receive dividends, at which time they pay only 20 percent to the Treasury (compared to a top marginal rate of 37 percent for the dollars in your paycheck). Or maybe they pay nothing at all, because, according to the Americans for Tax Fairness study, three-quarters of all American stocks are held in tax-exempt or tax-advantaged accounts.