The Supreme Court Continues Its War on Regulatory Agencies

When the SEC charges someone with securities law violations, the agency has two options. Its officials can pursue those charges in the normal federal courts that are created by Article 3 of the Constitution. It can also pursue them through what are known as administrative proceedings, an option that Congress opened up through the Dodd-Frank reforms it enacted after the 2008 Wall Street crash.

What are administrative proceedings? Some federal agencies enforce federal laws through hearings that are overseen by what are known as “administrative law judges,” or ALJs, who serve as in-house adjudicators for the agencies to which they are assigned. ALJs have many (but not all) of the powers of true federal judges, but they are not confirmed by the Senate and they do not serve lifetime terms. Most notably for this case, these administrative hearings do not have juries.

The SEC brought Jarkesy before one such hearing in 2013. The ALJ who oversaw it sided with the agency, imposing a $300,000 fine on Jarkesy and restricting his ability to participate in the securities industry. Jarkesy appealed the decision to the regular federal courts, arguing that the in-house proceedings violated his Seventh Amendment rights to a jury trial. He also contended that the ALJs’ removal protections made them unconstitutional and that the entire enforcement system violated the nondelegation clause. (We’ll come back to those last two claims later.)