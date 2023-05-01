Is This the Supreme Court Case That Kills the “Administrative State”?

“Federal courts have invoked Chevron in thousands of reported decisions, and Congress has repeatedly legislated against its backdrop,” the government wrote in its brief for the court. “Regulated entities and others routinely rely on agency interpretations that courts have upheld under the Chevron framework. By centralizing interpretive decisions in agencies supervised by the president, Chevron also promotes political accountability, national uniformity, and predictability, and it respects the expertise agencies can bring to bear in administering complex statutory schemes.”

It’s possible that the court will take the opportunity to overturn Chevron in full. But it is also possible, and perhaps more likely, that the court will take up the fishing companies’ invitation to “clarify” Chevron instead and simply rewrite it. The justices have turned down more than a few petitions in recent years where they were asked to overturn Chevron. And in some relevant cases, they also went out of their way to avoid it. The court heard American Hospital Association v. Becerra last year to decide a complex Chevron-related question about Medicare reimbursement rates. Instead of addressing the doctrine, however, the justices managed to craft a ruling that avoided citing Chevron altogether.

Maybe that means that Chevron is already as good as dead and Loper Bright will simply amount to its final rites. But if the court’s conservative members are looking for tools to curb federal regulatory power, they also have no shortage of them these days. Thanks to the ruling last year in West Virginia v. EPA, the justices can now use the “major questions” doctrine to overturn federal regulations if a plaintiff claims that Congress hasn’t “spoken clearly” enough to justify the new rule. The court’s oral argument schedule means that newly granted cases won’t be heard until next fall at the earliest, so the justices may not say until next June whether they will be wielding a sledgehammer or a scalpel against the “administrative state” that they hope to rein in.