Is This the Supreme Court Case That Kills the “Administrative State”?

Chevron is typically justified in pragmatic terms. Federal regulatory agencies often deal with complex economic and scientific questions, and their expertise—and Congress’s own judgment—is better suited to define the vagaries of policymaking than that of federal judges. More than a few conservative judges and legal scholars disagree, including an apparent majority of justices on the Supreme Court. They see it as a key factor in the growth and power of the modern “administrative state.” Justice Neil Gorsuch has been particularly critical of the doctrine, describing it at one point as “no less than a judge-made doctrine for the abdication of the judicial duty.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh have all been critical of the doctrine in some form during their careers.

In agreeing on Monday to hear Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, the justices left no doubt about whether they will address Chevron itself. The plaintiffs presented two questions for the justices: one on whether the lower courts had simply misapplied Chevron and one on whether the court should “overturn” or “at least clarify” Chevron itself. The court, in announcing that it would take up the case, said it would only address the latter. The real question now is whether the court will go big or go carefully.



The case is a fishing expedition—or, more accurately, a case about fishing expeditions. The Magnuson-Stevens Act is the main federal law that regulates commercial fishing in U.S. coastal waters. Congress enacted it in 1976 to protect American fisheries from overfishing and, through certain conservation measures, to replenish already overfished stocks. Enforcement of the Magnuson-Stevens Act is largely handled by the National Marine Fisheries Service. The NMFS develops fishery management plans through its eight regional councils and recommends them to the secretary of commerce for approval.