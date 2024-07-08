In France, the Right Was Humiliated, but What’s Next Is Far From Clear

Therein lies the rub. Did Macron achieve the clarity he was seeking? In one respect, yes: He demonstrated convincingly that France remains a country that does not wish to be governed by a party of the far right, a party that seeks to enforce discriminatory laws against immigrants and children of immigrants, that is skeptical of the European Union, and that is friendly to autocrats such as Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orbán.

Le Pen had sought to give her party a new and more respectable image, embodied in its clean-shaven, well-spoken, impeccably dressed young leader, Jordan Bardella, the 28-year-old mastermind of the party’s “necktie strategy.” To some extent, the ruse succeeded: As Bardella noted on election night, the R.N. now holds more seats in Parliament than ever before. It has expanded its influence beyond its traditional strongholds to most of the country. Yet just when it seemed on the verge of achieving real power, it failed spectacularly. In an election with massive turnout (67.1 percent), two-thirds of French voters clearly rejected even the supposedly de-demonized version of the party founded back in 1972 by the antisemitic, racist xenophobe Jean-Marie Le Pen. This is good news.

The less good news is that there is no clear path forward for Macron or the victorious parties of the left and center. The National Assembly is divided into three main blocs. No party or group has anywhere near an absolute majority of 289 seats. It will therefore be necessary to form a coalition government, and the only feasible coalition in sight would bring the NPF together with Macron’s Ensemble. Together, they would have more than enough seats to govern. But they aren’t really compatible, and dissension within the NPF, as within its predecessor NUPES, is already apparent. No sooner were the preliminary results announced than Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the crotchety ex-Trotskyist who leads the far-left La France Insoumise, or LFI, was out claiming total victory—not only over the R.N. but also over Macron. There could be no combinaisons (backdoor deals) with the president’s defeated and discredited Ensemble, he pronounced, while making no mention at all of lacking a majority of his own, as if oblivious of the political equation that anyone who aspires to form a government will need to solve.