Joe Biden’s Trumpian Turn

He has been far from convincing—stumbling, muttering, losing his train of thought. He is still 81 years old and will be until Election Day. (He turns 82 in December.) If you are concerned about the president’s age—and three-quarters of voters are, according to polls—there has been nothing to convince you that he can withstand a full campaign schedule. There has certainly been nothing to assure you that every public appearance or speech will not be accompanied by evidence of his advanced age.



There has been quite a lot, however, to assure you that Biden intends to destroy the party if anyone works to convince him that it is best not just for his party, but for the nation, to step down. He has made it abundantly clear that he does not plan to go down without a fight—even if it wrecks him, his party, and the nation together. He has succeeded in making this election an impossible choice, between lining up behind an increasingly feeble octogenarian who is losing—and chaos.



Behind all of this is Biden’s considerable ego. There is a kingly insistence that only he can do the job of the presidency and that only he can take down Trump. There is little reason to believe that either thing is true. His vice president, Kamala Harris, is fully capable of both jobs. A number of prominent Democrats, including Harris but also several governors, are running ahead of Biden in some polls. You can be certain that these challengers would face some scrutiny if they became the nominee but also that they would not be hounded by a vulnerability that cannot be addressed. All of them are in their fifties and sixties. They are all capable administrators. They can do the job of the presidency. And they can beat Donald Trump, a historically weak candidate whose popularity has never risen above the low 40s.