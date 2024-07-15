MTG Amps Up Bloodthirsty Rhetoric After Trump Shooting

We are in a battle between GOOD and EVIL



The Democrats are the party of pedophiles, murdering the innocent unborn, violence, and bloody, meaningless, endless wars.



They want to lock up their political opponents, and terrorize innocent Americans who would tell the truth about… pic.twitter.com/FKQ4SWzs5s — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 14, 2024

Greene has a reputation for using extreme and bigoted rhetoric, so this initial reaction isn’t unexpected. She has called for a “national divorce,” infamously blamed California wildfires on “Jewish space lasers” back in 2018, spread conspiracy theories about 9/11, and alleged conspiracies behind school shootings. Her political party has enabled her ever since she was elected to Congress, and in some cases has even echoed her talking points. As such, she isn’t likely to receive calls to apologize from her fellow Republicans, particularly as a host of them will probably be saying the same things at the Republican National Convention this week.



But one would think that, at a time when the motive of the gunman who shot at Trump still is unclear, Greene might not want to escalate tensions and be seen as promoting more violence. But that would be out of character for Greene, and out of touch with today’s Republican Party.

