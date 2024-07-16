J.D. Vance Is the Ultimate MAGA Republican and Future of the Party

“A J.D. Vance nomination is not about picking up voters,” Republican commentator Erick Erickson wrote on X on Monday. “It is about securing legacy. He gives intellectual voice to MAGA.”

Perhaps most significant is Vance’s steadfastness as an election denier, falsely insisting that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump. The former president needed a new running mate because his first vice president, Mike Pence, refused to attempt to overturn the election on January 6, 2021, irrevocably damaging his relationship with Trump. Vance has suggested that he would not have certified President Joe Biden’s election, unlike Pence, who was the target of chants to “hang Mike Pence” by the rioters who besieged the U.S. Capitol in a deadly attack on January 6.

“If I had been vice president, I would have told the states, like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and so many others, that we needed to have multiple slates of electors, and I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there,” Vance said in February. The alternate slates of electors in several states have been the subject of criminal investigations, in some instances with charges filed, for their efforts to overturn the election. Trump prizes allies who will fight for him—he unsuccessfully implored Pence to “do the right thing” on January 6—and in Vance, he appears to have chosen an appropriate avatar.