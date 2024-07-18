Donald Trump’s Got a Bad New Presidential Inspiration

As president, McKinley went at it again, restoring rates the Democrats cut back to what they were with the Dingley Tariff. Yet in time, McKinley changed his mind about tariff protection and turned to reciprocal trade agreements—the kinds of agreements Trump and MAGA hate. Indeed, the day before he was murdered, McKinley gave a speech explaining his change of heart.

The fourth historian I consulted was Georgetown University’s Michael Kazin, author of What It Took To Win: A History of the Democratic Party. Kazin is also a biographer of McKinsley’s 1896 opponent, William Jennings Bryan. (It would be remiss of me not to disclose that I gave What It Took To Win, and also Kabaservice’s Rule and Ruin, strongly favorable reviews in The New York Times.) Kazin directed me to his December 2015 review of Rove’s McKinley book for The Daily Beast. Picking up Wilentz’s theme that McKinley’s 1890 tariff helped doom Republicans in the 1890 midterms and Benjamin Harrison’s unsuccessful 1892 re-election bid, Kazin wrote that even McKinley’s 1896 presidential victory was a triumph not of Republican strategy but of money—both its presence and its absence. Rove, argued Kazin,

barely mentions that the Republicans outspent their opposition by a stunning margin of more than ten-to-one; Rockefeller pitched in $250,000 of his own Standard Oil fortune, which nearly equaled Bryan’s entire campaign budget. Nearly every big-city newspaper, beholden as they were to business advertisers, openly promoted McKinley’s cause. They derided his opponent as a “Popocrat” running on an “anarchist” platform that would destroy the nation.



What’s more, Bryan was the nominee of an incumbent party, which under President Grover Cleveland had failed, for three painful years, to alleviate the worst depression the U.S. had ever endured, the Panic of 1893, from which the economy didn’t start to recover until after the 1896 election. Bryan repudiated Cleveland, Kazin explained, but on Election Day voters had to decide whether to vote for “a party at war with itself.” What’s remarkable about the 1896 election, Kazin wrote, “is not that McKinley won, with 51 percent of the vote, but that he came as close as he did to losing.”

To summarize: Karl Rove’s political hero stumbled his way into victory and Trump’s protectionist champion came to regret that policy and eventually abandoned it because of both the economic and the political damage it did. In the end, all McKinley really has going as a role model for Trump is that, like Trump, he got shot. Perhaps that deepens Trump’s identification. But for Trump the outcome is a far happier one. Let’s wish him a long and healthy life—in Florida, but not, please God, in the White House. One William McKinley is enough.