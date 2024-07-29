Kamala’s Biden Balancing Act

Clinton still enjoyed approval ratings in the low 60s in his last year in office but had accumulated baggage. He’d put the country through a painful time during the 1998 Monica Lewinsky sex scandal and his subsequent impeachment for perjury (this was back when a consensual sexual relationship was enough to cause a scandal—and before being found liable for sexual abuse was insufficient to deny a candidate the presidential nomination). Republicans were eager to cast Gore as a Clinton rehash, and the vice president, who was personally disgusted at Clinton’s behavior, wanted to make a break.

“I stand here tonight as my own man,” Gore said at the 2000 Democratic National Convention, a clear statement that he wasn’t going to run as Clinton’s second-in-command. He ran as he stood that night: without Clinton next to him, even eschewing (until very late in the race) having Clinton campaign on his behalf.

We’ll never know for sure if Clinton could have put Gore over the top that year. Gallup polling at the time indicated Clinton overall could be a drag on Gore’s campaign, with 17 percent of voters saying they’d be more likely to vote for Gore if Clinton were actively involved in the campaign and four out of 10 (mostly Republicans and independents) saying they would be less likely to vote for the Democratic nominee under those circumstances.