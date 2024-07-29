The Decay of America’s Political Parties

The Hollow Parties: The Many Pasts and Disordered Present of American Party Politics by Daniel Schlozman and Sam Rosenfeld Buy on Bookshop

In both cases, the parties presented a weak counterbalance to the presidential candidates. In their new book, The Hollow Parties, political scientists Daniel Schlozman and Sam Rosenfeld warn of a process of decay decades in the making, tracing the rise and fall of the national party system. I recently spoke with Schlozman and Rosenfeld about the Democrats’ switch to Kamala Harris, the New Right’s long march through the GOP, and the future of the party system. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.



Ben Metzner: As the title of your book suggests, you describe political parties in the United States as “hollow parties.” What does this mean, and how did you land on the evocative metaphor of hollowness to capture what ails our politics?



Sam Rosenfeld: When we started working on this eight years ago we were prompted by contradictory and paradoxical things happening simultaneously with parties. Party discipline grew over this time in voting behavior in Congress. Party leaders in Congress, particularly on the Democratic side, but also on the Republican side, to a certain extent, have more centrality and clout than they did before. There has been a growth in formal parties at the national levels, and of fundraising capacity over time. So the competitive pressures of polarization leads to the party system being strong in a certain sense. And yet, even as parties are more ever-present than they have been before, there is this incapacity we see, evident in parties’ inability to take concerted collective decision-making, either internally, when it comes to nominations, when it comes to kind of setting priorities for an agenda for power, or externally, in helping to shape and influence the conflicts that are swirling around politics and society.