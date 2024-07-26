Is J.D. Vance the Worst Vice Presidential Pick Ever?

Vance: I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today. I'm sure they will call that racist. pic.twitter.com/z3ra8Y5F2f — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024

It’s not just that Vance doesn’t know how to speak to people generally—though that’s certainly true. It’s that he doesn’t know how to speak to the exact people he wrote an entire book about! He only knows how to pander but he can only successfully pander up. Everyone else gets a lame joke about how soda—excuse me, Diet Mountain Dew, official beverage of the hill people—is racist now. Which points to another way Vance hasn’t changed: He despises the people he grew up around as much today as he did when he was happily calling them layabouts and drug addicts on CNN and NPR. The only difference is that he’s now asking for their votes.



And yet Vance has successfully rebranded himself as not only one of Trump’s heirs but perhaps the future of Trumpism itself. Given where he was eight years ago—when he was literally calling Trump “cultural heroin”—this is a testament to Vance’s well-established ability to maneuver himself into the zeitgeist and then out of it into the next one. He may very well end up as Trump’s heir. But there is very little—and arguably no—evidence that a sizable block of voters are buying what he’s selling. There is, moreover, plenty of evidence to suggest that voters are repelled by him.



If, per Alberta’s reporting, Vance was selected to be Trump’s running mate as “a luxury meant to run up margins with the base” then Trump and the people surrounding him are even dumber than they seem. A more compelling “luxury” explanation suggests that, convinced that he was going to triumph over the enfeebled, senile Biden, Trump was unbothered by the normal considerations that go into selecting a vice president: balancing the ticket—as he did when he selected Mike Pence eight years ago to appeal to religious conservatives—or appealing to voters in a specific swing state. Instead, like the entire RNC, Vance’s selection was Trump spiking the football: By selecting a young, up-and-coming politician who had advanced by explicitly modeling himself on Trump, he was reminding everyone that the GOP is his party now and for the foreseeable future.

