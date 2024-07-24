Ben Shapiro’s Weird Insult to Kamala Harris and Taylor Swift Backfires
Shapiro said the two women’s popularity was “manufactured.”
Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro likened the mounting excitement around Vice President Kamala Harris to pop star Taylor Swift, but of course, he meant it as an insult.
In an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters Tuesday night, Shapiro took aim at Harris by comparing her to one of the most popular musicians in the world.
“I’ve never seen this much manufactured enthusiasm for anyone, outside of maybe Taylor Swift,” Shapiro said. The Daily Wire co-founder noted that Harris had few qualifications “other than intersectional magic,” a pretty blatantly sexist and racist comment from the noted sexist and racist.
Shapiro’s dig may come back to haunt him, as Harris has demonstrated one important similarity to Swift: her ability to get out the vote.
In the two days following Joe Biden’s endorsement of Harris, Vote.org saw an intense surge of 38,5000 new voter sign-ups, according to Politico. Most of the people who reportedly registered were 34 and under.
In October, Swift posted on Instagram for National Voter Registration Day, inspiring more than 35,000 new voters to sign up, a 23 percent increase in new registrations compared to the same day the previous year. As a result, conservatives began to take aim at the pop star as some kind of political lightning rod.
Thus far, there is little to suggest that anything about the vice president’s meteoric rise in popularity was “manufactured” by establishment Democrats.
Harris’s campaign has raised a whopping $126 million since Sunday, with more than 1.4 million grassroots donors contributing, according to a memo from the vice president’s team Wednesday. Nearly 2,000 people had applied to work for the Harris campaign within the first 24 hours of her candidacy, while more than 100,000 signed up to volunteer since Sunday, the team reported.