How Gender Redefined the 2024 Election

The choice of Vance could appeal to young men, who increasingly lean toward Republicans. The Republican National Convention’s macho trappings—including celebrity wrestler Hulk Hogan praising Trump as “the toughest of them all” and Trump walking onstage on the final night to the song “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”—presented a vision of a masculine party that could engage young male voters. Recent reporting by The Wall Street Journal found that men between the ages of 18 and 30 support Trump and Republican control of Congress this year, unlike in 2020, when they supported Biden and Democrats.

GOP Senator Josh Hawley hypothesized that young men may be shifting to the right because of specific concerns regarding their future, particularly whether they will be able to find a good-paying job and buy a house. “People want to own something and have some kind of control over their life,” Hawley said. “For a lot of people, young people especially, that just seems so far out of reach.”

Young men may be hearing something from Republicans that Democrats are not offering them: a clear vision of their place in society. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said that the Democratic Party has been “far too afraid to have a conversation with young men about the future of maleness and masculinity.”