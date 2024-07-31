Vance Believes a “Childless Cabal” Wants to “Take Our Kids”

The law, signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom this year, came about in response to local school boards adopting policies that targeted trans students and their supportive teachers. These policies required teachers and other school staff to inform a student’s parent or guardian if they changed their name or pronouns, and they spread to multiple California counties and school districts. Harris had no role in passing the 2024 law to halt such school board policies; she wasn’t in California state governance at the time because she had been elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Her successor, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, sued a school district over its policy of forcing the outing of trans students—not Harris. Kirk however warned “every Christian in the country … that if Kamala Harris becomes president, she will nationalize this California law and make it so that the state can kidnap your child under ‘trans-related issues.’” In case that wasn’t clear enough, he added that “Kamala Harris seeks to kidnap your child via the trans agenda.” Trump, by contrast, would protect children “from the trans mafia.”

Kirk may sound like a fringe cultural warrior, but he’s spent the last decade building influence on the right, at the same time as his group, Turning Point USA, has taken an increasingly Christian nationalist (and often antisemitic) turn. Kirk’s group also produced the event where he said Trump vowed to protect children “from the trans mafia.” At this same event, Trump promised his “beautiful Christians” that after voting in this election, they wouldn’t need to vote in the next one.

The idea that leftists want to “kidnap” children to advance a trans “agenda” is a variation on messaging being pushed this election season by the American Principles Project, veterans at deploying anti-trans political messaging in service of Republicans. “We’re going to make sure that voters all across the country know just how extreme Kamala Harris is when it comes to protecting our kids, when it comes to protecting normalcy and decency, and when it also comes to protecting parental rights,” Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, told Fox News last week. “Our job is to make sure that every voter in the country knows that Kamala Harris will take away your rights as a parent to protect your children from all these nefarious influences in our culture.” APP’s ads have spread misinformation about trans youth, such as their failed intervention in the high-profile 2023 Wisconsin state Supreme Court race, in which they sent lurid text messages suggesting that liberal candidate Judge Janet Protasiewicz “and her woke allies want to TRANS our children without notifying parents.” (This is entirely made up, and Protasiewicz won.)