Kamala Harris Should Not Pick Mark Kelly for Veep

Where do these vice presidential prospects come from? From an apparition that the late New York Times columnist Russell Baker, writing in December 1963, identified as the Great Mentioner. “It is one of the deeper mysteries of Presidential politics,” Baker wrote,

but the fact is that getting “mentioned” is the first essential step to the White House and one of the hardest. Who is the kingmaker who grants the supreme boon of “mention”? Nobody knows. Nobody has ever seen him, but there is not the slightest doubt about his existence.

The Great Mentioner has been working overtime since the June 27 presidential debate made it clear that President Joe Biden would have to be replaced at the top of the ticket. After Kamala Harris became the putative Democratic nominee, the Great Mentioner dropped from His list two African American politicians, Governor Wes Moore and Senator Raphael Warnock, probably out of fear that a Democratic ticket with two African Americans couldn’t win. A second reason not to consider Warnock is that Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, is a Republican, and would therefore replace Warnock with a Republican were he to enter the White House.

Kelly remains on the list because he doesn’t have that problem. Arizona’s governor, Katie Hobbs, is a Democrat—and even if she were a Republican, under Arizona law she’d have to replace Kelly with another Democrat. But a special election would be held in 2026—three years before Kelly’s current Senate term is due to expire. And in a state like Arizona, a Democratic victory would be far from assured. Compensating for this loss, in theory, would be that Kelly might help Harris win the swing state of Arizona. But there’s little evidence that vice presidential candidates help with winning their home states. Just ask Geraldine Ferraro, Lloyd Bentsen, Jack Kemp, John Edwards, and Paul Ryan. They all lost their home states when they ran for vice president.