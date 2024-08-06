Donald Trump Has No Heir

That assimilation was destructive and—with the possibility of his winning in November—scary. If he returns to office, he will face far fewer obstacles than at any point during his first presidency. The Supreme Court has shown open deference to him. He and his allies plan to remake the entire federal bureaucracy in their twisted image. Four more years of Donald Trump would be cataclysmic to our political system. At the same time, younger Republicans look more like Trump: They are more outwardly xenophobic and cruel; they embrace conspiracy theories like “the great replacement”; they increasingly depict liberals, people of color, childless people, and others as enemies that also must be purged.



But that is the silver lining to Trump’s Republican Party conversion. Voters really, really do not like the Trumpist candidates with who he has replaced the “purged” moderates and anti-Trumpers. The young Republicans who have risen up via his coattails and playbook—most notably J.D. Vance, but also Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Blake Masters, and others—certainly constitute a movement but one with decidedly limited appeal. Each represents a different mix of Trumpist qualities and those of the quasi-populist “New Right.” They are, as it stands, the future of the Republican Party.



Vance, Trump’s running mate, is the most prominent. He first gained attention as a Trump critic, suggesting that the demagogic politician was promising easy fixes to systemic problems (and that if poor white people really wanted their lives to be better they should just work harder). But Vance changed his tune when it became clear that Trump was here to stay, offering a mix of election denying, conspiracy theorizing, race-baiting, and misogyny which drew Trump’s backing for an Ohio Senate seat in 2022, which he won.

