The Crucial Week Is Here. Can Kamala Keep This Crazy Enthusiasm Going?

The switch to Harris has totally rearranged the chemistry of the race. To take one telling example: Would “weird” have caught on as a meme if Biden were still in the race? First of all, it never would have happened, because Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wouldn’t have had the chance to say it on national television. But even if he had, I’d wager that no, it wouldn’t have taken off. It fed off an online energy, a joyous spirit taken into battle, that just didn’t exist before.

The switch has also opened up new lines of attack against Trump and new positive arguments for Harris and the America she represents. In the former category, most obviously, it’s now Trump who’s the doddering old man, and, if the Democrats exploit the issue effectively, the media will highlight his slurred words and malapropisms. His shtick is old, too, as E.J. Dionne noted Sunday in The Washington Post. His decision to launch a racial attack on Harris in front of an audience of Black journalists showed—even, I think, to many swing voters—a man who is petty and low-minded and of the past.

And that gives Harris tons of room to pit her America against his. She doesn’t have to do this frontally. She does it to some extent by just being who she is. She does it by being more tapped into the culture and younger people than poor Biden ever could have been. The TikTok videos, the voter registration drives, the Swifties for Kamala effort; these and other expressions of engagement speak to the presence of millions of Americans whose passion to stop Trump is deep. They just needed a vehicle for that energy, and Harris is it.