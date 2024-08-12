New Harris, Trump Tax Proposals Heavy On Promises, Light On Details

Service workers are almost entirely reliant on tips for the lion’s share of their income, particularly in states that adhere to the $2.13 per-hour federal minimum cash wage for employees who also receive tips. Very few states require businesses to pay tipped employees full state minimum wage before tips. (In Nevada, where both Harris and Trump announced these promises, the minimum wage for all workers is $12 per hour as of July this year.)

Trump has not specified whether he would like to see tips exempted from income taxes or payroll taxes. Shortly after he suggested the proposal, GOP Senator Ted Cruz introduced the No Tax on Tips Act, which would exempt cash tips from federal income taxes. A separate proposal introduced in the House by Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and Matt Gaetz would exempt both income and payroll taxes from cash tips. Cruz’s bill has a companion measure in the House and has since been co-sponsored by Democratic Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, both of Nevada, which has the highest proportion of hospitality and food service workers of any state. Like Cruz, Rosen is up for reelection this year.

Supporters of exempting taxes on tips argue that it will help struggling low-wage workers in the service industry. “It’s going to be working people who benefit from that,” said Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who supports Trump’s idea, even as he has not specifically signed onto Cruz’s bill. “It’s not going to be rich people. They’re not subsisting on tips. The people who are really subsisting on tips, they need that money.”