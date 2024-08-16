Medical Workers Are Still Burned Out. Here’s the Cure.

Last year, a 28-year-old E.R. nurse named Tristin Smith took her own life. Her father found a note among her effects, titled Letter to My Abuser. “Ever since I was young, I expressed interest in healthcare,” she wrote. “I gave my heart, my body, and my mind to you.” But as “unnecessary” support staff was cut, the quality of care plummeted. Requests for more resources were met with online training sessions telling nurses “to just smile more and be friendlier to patients.” Instead of receiving the “support we deserve, we get a pizza party and free pens for the ‘healthcare heroes.’” Her disillusionment deepened: “You use and exploit us to line your pockets, using the common citizen’s money for overpriced healthcare.”



For me, as an emergency physician, Tristin’s words ring with startling clarity. I know firsthand the challenges of constantly doing more with less. I recognize the surreal disorientation of having real needs met with empty gestures, like free pens or a hospital potato. I have felt that the systems in which I work no longer value me, or the patients whom I treat. But the most astute aspect of Tristin’s letter is the culprit she points to for these problems: an obscenely expensive health care system that values profit above all else, to the detriment of patients and providers alike.