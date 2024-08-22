I Predicted Chaos for the Democrats. I Was Gloriously Wrong.

What happened was something out of a political strategist’s fairy tale: Biden endorsed Harris right away, and Democratic leaders followed suit. Rank-and-file Democrats also rallied around her, contributing more than $300 million in July (and a stunning half billion dollars in her first full month, her campaign said this week). National and battlestate polling shifted in her direction, with a prominent forecaster moving North Carolina to “tossup” status. While the right wing branded Harris a “DEI hire,” the Democrats have gleefully shoved all kinds of diversity down the opposing party’s throats. The myriad Zoom fundraisers were a cheeky salute to identity politics: White Dudes for Harris, Cat Ladies for Harris, Dead Heads for Harris—and just to twist the knife, Republicans for Harris. Even the Gaza protests that Democrats feared would turn the convention into 1968 redux have been relatively tame.

“Things are feeling in array,” Eric Schultz, a Democratic consultant and Obama White House veteran, told me. “We have plenty of work to do ahead because this race is very close, but it helps a lot that we are all rowing in the same direction.”

Democrats are notorious infighters. The left wing openly challenges the establishment wing, sometimes to the detriment of the overall mission (such as holding up a bipartisan infrastructure bill in hopes of getting a more generous social spending and climate change package—slowing Biden’s legislative momentum and ending up with a pared-down spending bill). And the establishment wing rebuffs the left wing, sometimes to the detriment of sound politics and policy (such as refusing to weaken the filibuster for voting rights, D.C. statehood, or Supreme Court reform). Even the Democrats’ presidential nominating process encourages brutal fights. Unlike Republicans’ winner-take-all system for most primaries, Democrats award their delegates proportionally. In 2008, Republicans settled on their choice after Super Tuesday; Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton battled it out for the Democratic nomination until June of that year.