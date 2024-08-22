Tim Walz Torches Republicans’ “Weird” Project 2025 in DNC Speech
Tim Walz brought his “weird” quip full circle in an electric DNC speech.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday espoused hope, urging middle class America to peel control of the government back from the hands of MAGA Republicans. But the uplifting messaging didn’t stop short of chopping down Donald Trump and J.D. Vance’s reported plans for a second term.
“Their Project 2025 will make things much, much harder for people who are just trying to live their lives,” Walz said. “They spend a lot of time pretending they know nothing about this. But look, I’ve coached high school football long enough to know, and trust me on this, when somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”
“It’s an agenda nobody asked for,” Walz continued. “Is it weird? Absolutely. But it’s also wrong. And it’s dangerous.”
Trump recently tried to brush off the “weird” comments—which Walz is credited with originating—that have plagued his and Vance’s campaign. Trump insisted to a small crowd in York, Pennsylvania, on Monday that Walz was, actually, the weird one.
“We’re like you, we’re exactly like you,” the Epstein-socializing, family-separating, woman-hating, millionaire former reality TV star and convicted felon said about himself and his vice presidential pick Vance, who became the target of an online joke that he had screwed a couch.
“He is weird,” Trump continued, referring to Walz. “Did you ever see him go on the stage and go, like, crazy? Between his movement and her laugh, there’s a lot of crazy. I’d say a step further than weird, weird is a nice word by comparison.”
Speaking after Walz’s speech, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker shared his interpretation of the “weird” label.
“The truth of the matter is that Donald Trump is going to show us who he is. There’s a wackiness and a weirdness going on in that candidacy,” Booker told CNN. “We all have our weirdness. I don’t like talking down to anybody. The reality is I believe they’re trying to say that this behavior is not the kind of behavior you want to see in the White House.”
Before exiting the stage, the former football coach had one more pep talk for “team” America.
“It’s the fourth quarter. We’re down a field goal,” Walz told the crowd, “but we’re on offense and we’ve got the ball. We’re driving down the field, and boy do we have the right team.”
Queue Neil Young’s “Rockin in the Free World.”