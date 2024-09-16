The Sad Theatre Kids of Right-Wing Media

Why did I appear on Fox News? Gore Vidal once said, “People should never turn down sex or the opportunity to appear on television,” and during the years I willingly participated, I was only regularly getting offered the latter. I went on Fox News because it was—*makes jazz hands*—theatre and I am a theatre kid. They treated me like a star: They’d send a massive black SUV to my tiny one-bedroom in Queens to pick me up and drop me off in front of Fox News’s massive midtown offices. A booker or an intern would then meet me like I was a foreign dignitary, and we’d walk and talk through security and down hallways and into a cushy chair where a real-life professional would spray my face with bronzer and poof my hair up with a brush and can of hairspray.



A few guests would already know I was that evening’s sacrificial hippie and get a few jokey pre-show jabs in, but most just assumed, not incorrectly, that because I was in a Fox News greenroom, I was a loyal conservative. And I would have been great in that part. The script is easy to memorize because it hasn’t changed since the 1950s; it’s the same old song and dance: contempt for the working class; tax breaks to our best friends, the rich; and Black people are criminals. It’s shockingly easy to play a conservative on the small screen or the handheld one.



Here’s how I got my first gig on Fox News: A friend knew a booker who called me and told me I should be on television, and I replied, “Yes, I should be on television.” It is true: I am vain. What made me suitable for the spot besides a mild but chronic case of narcissism? You see, I was a member of the New York media—a men’s magazine writer—and, sure, I’m no Pulitzer Prize winner, but I work for free, and I have a high tolerance for public humiliation. That’s right: In the entirety of my “career” on air, I was never actually paid to go on Fox or MSNBC. Want some free media advice? If you’re going to sell out, make sure you’re doing it for actual money.

