As it turns out, however, Tucker Carlson is not Donald Trump. He may not even be Ben Shapiro. Less than a year after his exit from Fox News, Carlson still has a large following but he lacks the power and influence he had when he still had his perch in the mainstream media. Without the imprimatur of Fox News, Carlson has become just another fish in a very crowded pond. Far from auguring a new moment in conservative media, this new streaming service only underlines just how far Carlson’s star has fallen since he he fell from Fox’s good graces.



It’s not entirely clear what the “Tucker Carlson Network” will look like. For now, the streaming service—which costs $9 a month, more than ad-supported subscriptions for Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix—will offer the show Carlson has been hosting on X (formerly Twitter), which has featured a fairly predictable slate of guests, including Trump, Steve Bannon, and Marjorie Taylor Greene; and more Carlson-centric hangers-on such as kickboxer and accused sex trafficker Andrew Tate and weirdo Argentine president-elect Javier Milei. Aside from that, there will also be a podcast—the imaginatively titled ”Tucker Carlson Podcast”—which promises to be … well, very similar to the show he has been hosting on X. The entire endeavor looks a lot like a Patreon launched by that one guy who’s always talking your ear off at the bar: He’s got hazy plans galore but nothing concrete. The business model seems to be: Tucker Carlson has fans and those fans will give him money—provided they have some left over from all the other right-wing mediaverse subscriptions they’ve already gone in on.



Carlson has already raised $15 million for the project from his more deep-pocketed friends to stand up his streaming service. On one level, that’s not very much money: It is $5 million less (reportedly) than Carlson’s annual salary at Fox News; the network spent more than $2 billion in operating expenses in the last quarter alone. Still, it’s also nothing to sniff at: Efforts like The Tucker Carlson Network pose relatively little risk, as long as the project doesn’t become cumbersome. There will always be rich people who will back right-wing media projects that serve their larger goals, whether those be lowering taxes, imposing draconian immigration policies, or, in Carlson’s case, both. The bigger question is what kind of audience Carlson can command—and how he will compete with other right-wing stars in terms of influence now that he doesn’t have Fox News’s megaphone.

