He Rebuilt After 9/11. But Was It the Right Plan?

The exasperation felt by Silverstein toward the Port Authority is, on one hand, the crocodile tears of a developer Goliath pretending to be a David, but he also deserves some sympathy. He constantly had to work with people who would not stick to plans or a timeline while he also continued to pay a monthly installment of $10 million in ground rent. He had to witness the colossal mismanagement of the Oculus transit hub, designed by Santiago Calatrava, which eventually cost $4 billion. At the same time, Silverstein has always received the goodies of the corporate welfare built into public-private development ventures: He took advantage of the Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, agreement started in 1973 that saved him approximately 75 percent in annual tax bills; the city used eminent domain to switch his ownership of Greenwich Street to Vesey Street to make his plans work; and he received $2.6 billion in tax-free bonds for constructing the post-2001 WTC. So when Silverstein rails against the inefficiency of the public sector, it is mostly the process that galls him and not the deep pockets, planning authority, or tax abatement.

For over 20 years, Silverstein has been pilloried in the press as the characteristic rapacious developer willing to do anything for a buck (even worse, 4chan-style blogs tied him to antisemitic conspiracy theories that no Jews showed up to work on September 11, 2001). He complains: “They never appreciated my deep patriotic and civic commitment to rebuilding the site. Sure, I am a businessman.… But that was far from the energizing motive in my setting out to bring the World Trade Center complex back to life.” And he is right: No one would have put up with the stress of this endeavor without commitment beyond their wallet, particularly not at post-retirement age, as Silverstein was when it all started. At the same time, the “rejuvenation” of Lower Manhattan is very much the work of real estate developers who only see office buildings when they look at plots of land, despite diminishing need for this use. Indeed, finding tenants for One World Trade has been vexing. Eventually Condé Nast was coaxed down from midtown and several government agencies took space.

The rebuilding of the WTC site was mired in the ideas of mid-twentieth century urbanism: big name architects, soaring glass towers, and business districts neatly separated from where people live, raise families, and entertain themselves. Those ideas no longer function in 2024. Silverstein barely mentions the Perelman Performing Arts Center, which opened on the WTC site in 2023, because it is not rentable land. A bigger problem for the arts center is that it attempts to add life to a precinct where no one lives. If Silverstein and other movers and shakers truly wanted to demonstrate the phoenix-like potential of Lower Manhattan, they should have added residents, not just office workers, to the massive plot of land they restored. The only time the neighborhood felt like a place with a beating heart past sundown was during Occupy Wall Street, and that was probably not what Larry Silverstein had in mind for activating the WTC precinct.