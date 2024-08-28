The Right’s Dystopian Vision for America: Machine Guns For All

Last week, in United States v. Morgan, a Kansas federal judge appointed by Donald Trump declared that the Second Amendment forbids the government from banning the possession of machine guns. This is a new frontier for the Second Amendment: Federal law has heavily regulated those weapons since 1934, soon after they first became commercially available, and has prohibited private ownership since 1986 (with an exception for those guns lawfully owned prior to that time). Despite this uninterrupted history of regulation, the Kansas federal court concluded that machine guns are “arms” within the Second Amendment’s protection because they are bearable weapons and that no historical tradition supported banning the mere possession of such lethal weapons.

The court’s conclusion is brazen and stunning. It credits an argument that other federal judges have recently and easily dismissed as “absurd” and “beyond outlandish.” Indeed, the Supreme Court itself cabined its watershed 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller by underscoring that its ruling certainly did not mean machine guns would become freely available. As the court said, the historical tradition of regulating “dangerous and unusual weapons” meant that “weapons that are most useful in military service—M-16 rifles and the like—may be banned.”

The Morgan court was having none of it. Heller’s statement, the judge said, was not binding on lower courts because the Supreme Court had not confronted a machine gun ban in that case. So, he was free to ignore it. He also found that none of the historical regulations the government cited supported banning the possession of any bearable arms, as opposed to (at most) restricting how one carried them around publicly. Although the court did not mention the application of its ruling to cases like the bearable Javelin anti-tank weapons, it’s hard to see where the judge could draw the line if the principle of his decision were taken to its logical conclusion.