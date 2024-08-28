Trump’s Ugly, Shameless New Offer to RFK Jr. Hands Dems a Big Weapon

To see why, consider that when Kennedy was a third-party candidate and President Biden was still running, many Democrats feared he might appeal to voters who pay little attention to politics—young people, low propensity voters, people disaffected with our institutions—and who also disliked Biden and Trump. The entry of Vice President Kamala Harris into the race has caused a decline in those so-called “double haters,” with many moving to Harris.

But there are still untold numbers of them out there. With Kennedy not running, his endorsement of Trump could soften their impressions of the former president. What’s at issue here are not voters who were fully committed to Kennedy’s third-party run—they are probably not gettable for Democrats—but still-undecided voters who might as yet prove susceptible to Kennedy’s appeal. They might find the Kennedy name—and his vague associations with environmentalism, hostility to corporate power, and even the health of children, all of which he talks a good game about—reassuring about Trump. If Bobby Kennedy backs Trump, why, how extreme and crazy can he really be?

Other Kennedy family members are working to undo that effect by forcefully arguing that Robert Kennedy doesn’t represent the legacy of his father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., or his uncle John F. Kennedy. But there’s more to be done. Importantly, those lower-information voters are not necessarily anti-vax or red-pilled by conspiracy theories, so a message highlighting the threat of a Kennedy-influenced Trump administration could reduce Kennedy’s ability to cast Trump as a less extreme, destructive figure.