America’s Social Safety Net: Women

Brooke, Sylvia, and their family members are all white. Black women are often tasked with doing even more with even less. They earn 79 cents for every dollar earned by white women, even though they work more hours. They are 47.5 percent less likely to be married, and Black mothers are 67.5 percent of the primary breadwinners in their households, a mirror image of the situation for white mothers, of whom just 37 percent earn more than their husbands. Historically, Black women had long played “the dominant role in family and marriage relations,” as the Black sociologist E. Franklin Frazier observed. Yet for being both breadwinners and caregivers, they earned not gratitude but opprobrium, blamed for the Black family’s “tangle of pathology,” in Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s memorably insulting phrase.

When Calarco introduces Patricia, who is Black, it is 2020 and she is living with her husband, Rodney, a construction worker who is also Black, and their three kids in Indianapolis. Their combined $28,000 household income made them eligible for some basic government support, such as childcare subsidies, food stamps, and Medicaid. But the help wasn’t enough, and Patricia often found herself at the local food pantry at the end of the month. She worked from home in customer service in order to be present for her children before and after school, or in case one was sick. Although it was “the best work-from-home job she could find,” she found it “repetitive and demoralizing.” When Covid hit, Patricia and Rodney “never even talked about who would care for the kids.” Rodney kept going to work every day, while Patricia was home with three children who constantly needed her and interrupted her throughout her workday. She became impatient and overwhelmed, suffering from headaches and deep maternal guilt. To cope, she cut back her workweek to four days, hoping that extra day would allow her to focus on her children. In early 2021, she found out she was pregnant with twins. Patricia decided to keep the four-day schedule so she could take care of household chores such as groceries and laundry on her day off.

But there were other people who needed her. Patricia, Calarco notes, “is one of the only people in her family with a reliable vehicle” in a city recognized in 2019 for having the worst public transport system in the United States. She became “her family’s chauffeur,” taking them to the grocery store or doctor’s appointments to spare them hour-long commutes by bus. Her mother and sister relied on her for emotional support, too, and she had trouble setting boundaries so she could have time for herself. She was aware, too, that she had often relied on others’ support in the past, and might one day have to do so again. Just before the twins were born, she and Rodney divorced. They had often fought over Rodney’s inadequate help with chores and the kids, and his “refusal to wear a mask or take other precautions to keep the family safe” during Covid was finally too much for Patricia. Her friends and family stepped up, but Patricia was doing the near impossible: looking after five children in a two-bedroom apartment, holding down her job, and covering Rodney’s car payments so he could make the drive to see the kids. “I was depressed on how I was going to keep my job and still trying to manage the needs of my twins. It was a struggle trying to answer calls and type and try to burp a baby and feed a baby and change a baby,” she said. “And oh, two babies have had a blowout at the same time—that just about had my hair out.” She uses her meager downtime to tidy her home, because the clutter brings on depression.