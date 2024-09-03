Wisconsin Democrats Hope to Run the Table on Kamala’s Coattails

“If you would please get the word out to your friends and neighbors and everyone how important it is to vote down the ballot,” Habush Sinykin urged the woman as she handed over the flier, which outlined her positions on reproductive care, education, conservation and the economy. “It can’t just be one and done at the top [of the ticket].”

This is not Habush Sinykin’s first rodeo. She narrowly lost a special election for an open state Senate seat in 2023, under a previous version of the district that leaned more Republicans. She is now challenging Stroebel in a newly-redrawn state senate District 8, which encompasses some of the suburbs of Milwaukee, including portions of the competitive “WOW” counties—Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington—which are slowly trending towards Democrats. The district was redrafted to be more evenly divided along ideological lines in the most recent round of redistricting, with a 53 percent Republican lean, making the race among the most competitive state senate contests in the state.

Whitefish Bay is a well-to-do suburb north of Milwaukee, a village that grew, in part, out of a resort owned by beer barons; it has a median household income of roughly $142,000 and a population that is nearly 90 percent white. The village is liberal-leaning, as could be gathered by the occasional anti-Trump signs impaled in these lawns. There was some evidence of active support for Democrats as well: In the afternoon, a man driving in a white SUV pulled along the sidewalk and leapt from his car to take a picture with Habush Sinykin, excitedly telling her that she needed “to beat that horrible man,” referring to Stroebel.