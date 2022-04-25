How Progressives Fended Off Right-Wing Culture Warriors in a Wisconsin School Board Race

I wouldn’t go so far as to say that these are fights Democrats can win consistently. As the Wisconsin results showed, conservatives still won a number of school board races. Democrats should still focus their message this fall on economics, not culture, although that’s not easy either, given inflation, and they should steer well clear of “Defund the Police,” which literally no demographic group in the country supports except a narrow sliver of very young voters (in a poll last fall, Black and Latino Democrats supported increased police funding at higher levels than white Democrats, though pluralities of all three groups backed increased funding over decreased).

These are still fairly rough waters for Democrats. But the country is always changing. The idea that these kinds of hot-button issues mean instant death for Democrats dates to the 1980s and the conservative ascendancy. Then in the early 2000s, when George W. Bush won reelection partly on the strength of the anti-gay-marriage referenda that Karl Rove made sure were on the ballots of several swing states, the current conventional wisdom really took hold.

But it’s a different country now. It’s more racially diverse. Same-sex marriage is off the table as a hot-button issue, and if this Supreme Court ever reverses Obergefell, I think the reaction of middle America will be one of, if not outrage, then at least disappointment and confusion. On transgender rights, middle America may still be getting used to a new reality, but even there the news is somewhat encouraging. A Pew survey from February asked respondents whether greater social acceptance of transgender people is generally good or bad for society, or neither. Only one-third said “bad” or “very bad.” In a 2021 Pew poll, 42 percent said they know someone who is transgender. That was up five points from 2017; it’ll continue to go up, and with it will come acceptance—familiarity tends to drive people away from their fears and prejudices. In 15 years or so, trans rights won’t be a big issue.