How Progressives Fended Off Right-Wing Culture Warriors in a Wisconsin School Board Race

These are still fairly rough waters for Democrats. But the country is always changing. The idea that these kinds of hot-button issues mean instant death for Democrats dates to the 1980s and the conservative ascendancy. Then in the early aughts, when George W. Bush won reelection partly on the strength of the anti-gay marriage referenda that Karl Rove made sure were on the ballots of several swing states, the current conventional wisdom really took hold.

But it’s a different country now. It’s more racially diverse. Same-sex marriage is off the table as a hot-button issue, and if this Supreme Court ever reverses Obergefell, I think the reaction of middle America will be one of if not outrage then at least disappointment and confusion. On transgender rights, middle America may still be getting used to a new reality, but even there the news is somewhat encouraging. A Pew survey from February asked respondents whether greater social acceptance of transgender people is generally good or bad for society, or neither. Only one third said “bad” or “very bad.” In a 2021 Pew poll, 42 percent said they know someone who is transgender. That was up five points from 2017; it’ll continue to go up, and with it will come acceptance—familiarity tends to drive people away from their fears and prejudices. In 15 years or so, trans rights won’t be a big issue.

Naturally, the right will find something else. Their business model depends on stoking cultural reactionary outrage. By then, it will be the fact that white people will soon be a minority, which indeed might lead to the mother of all culture wars. But in the meantime, let’s note that progress does happen, and that hot-button cultural issues don’t have to mean electoral calamity for liberals and Democrats. True, every place isn’t Eau Claire; but there are plenty of Eau Claires out there.