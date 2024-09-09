No, Anti-Zionism Is Not Antisemitism—Except When It Is

One key reason why, even with the best intentions, this debate is so difficult to resolve is that both Jewishness and the state of Israel do not fit any traditional categories or disciplines of study. Is Jewishness a religion? A culture? An ethnicity? A “people”? Yes (but also sometimes no). Is the American Jewish relationship to Israel one of what the scholar Benedict Anderson termed “long-distance nationalism,” like that of Irish or Italian Americans to their families’ country of origin? Well, no. Ever since the six-day Arab-Israeli war of 1967—when it appeared to many people, albeit falsely, that Israeli Jews faced what could have become a “second Holocaust” but instead won an inspiring military victory that resulted in Israel’s conquest of massive amounts of Arab lands along with millions of their inhabitants—Israel has become the primary component of American Jews’ Jewish identity. This is true despite the fact that most of them have never even visited Israel, much less lived or come from there. A tiny percentage of them understand its language (or its complicated form of government). They’d probably be shocked to hear that almost a quarter of Israelis are not even Jews, a percentage that rises to more than half if you include “Judea and Samaria”—that is, the occupied West Bank—as so many Israelis and their American supporters do.

Israel itself is also something of a massive outlier in the history of nation-states. The relationship of its creation to the Holocaust is the topic of much dispute among scholars, but it is fair to say that it is impossible to imagine that Israel would have been formed when it was in the form it was without the world sympathy that the Jewish people benefited from as a result of Hitler’s attempt to wipe them out. The previous history of Jewish persecution in Europe and elsewhere was also a crucial factor. It is fair to call Israel today an “ethno-nationalist” state because, despite the fact that more than 20 percent of its citizens are not Jews, a “basic law” passed by the Knesset in 2018 defines it as “the nation-state of the Jewish people” and promotes the “establishment and development … of Jewish settlement,” rather than that of all its citizens.

The frequent description one reads of Israel as a “settler colonialist nation” is easier to deny given the long-standing relationship of Jews to the land of Palestine, together with the fact that Jews had nowhere else to go to escape persecution, first by the czars and then by Hitler and his murderous minions, especially after 1924, when the United States all but shut its doors to most immigrants. And yes, Israel did forcibly expel most of the 750,000 or so Palestinians who ended up as refugees in other nations in the wake of the 1948 war. That resulted in the fact that Israel is not only surrounded by enemy states on its borders that would like it to disappear but is also home to a significant population that agrees with that sentiment. Right or wrong, this is a unique historical circumstance. Finally, there is the fact that it is carrying out an especially brutal—and illegal, under international law—military occupation in the West Bank, and, in response to the terrorist attacks of October 7, a shockingly inhumane war that is visiting a previously unimaginable level of death and destruction upon the people of Gaza: a campaign that has been denounced by almost every nation in the world save its sponsor, the U.S.