Trump Has One Debate Strategy: Try to Get America to Hate Harris

This will all be part of a larger effort by Trump to scare the country into thinking that under a President Harris, the United States is going to turn into an apocalyptic hellscape of violence committed by non-white people against white people. That’s the main course. As side dishes, throw in that she hates capitalism and wants to punish success and wants to tax you to death while she and her elitist Berkeley friends sneer at you, and that’s the Harris that Trump will want to fix in voters’ minds over the next seven weeks.

And let’s face it—what Trump plans to do can work—it has worked in the past. It will be especially effective if it goes unanswered. She should avoid getting down in the mud with him, yes, but that just means not directly answering his crude personal attacks. She needs to defend herself and hit him hard on his lies, the pandemic that he made so much worse, the insurrection, his felony conviction, his Putin-love, and all the rest. And then she needs to turn to the camera and smile and talk about the middle class and the future and what she’s going to do to help people.

Harris is something Biden no longer was by the time his debate with Trump ended: She is well-positioned to win this election. I think there’s a quiet army of millions out there who are both inspired by her and terrified enough of him that they’ll register and volunteer at levels we’ve never seen, not even in 2008. But to stoke enthusiasm among voters who aren’t already true believers, she has to come out of Tuesday night with those millions feeling revved up by something in which they can put their faith. Hope can beat hate. But hope has to come to the fight ready to throw punches.