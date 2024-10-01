The Most Powerful Crypto Bro in Washington Has Very Weird Beliefs

Top Democrats sound similarly obtuse. “We all believe in the future of crypto,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a recent “Crypto4Harris” fundraising call, promising swift action on crypto legislation. (Earlier that day, the Fairshake PAC had donated $3 million apiece to Elissa Slotkin and Ruben Gallego, two pro-crypto Democrats running for Senate.) In campaigning for president, Kamala Harris has broken with Joe Biden—a crypto skeptic—and called for a “reset” with the industry. In an economic policy document released by her campaign on Thursday, Harris said she would “encourage innovative technologies like AI and digital assets,” and Semafor reported the same day that Harris is “already dispatching aides to court well-heeled crypto investors and their Democratic allies in Congress.”

With crypto pointing a $200 million gun at their heads, it makes sense that Democrats would seek détente. Yet it’s not clear whether they grasp the inherently extremist politics of crypto, with its seditious fantasies of sovereignty. In The Politics of Bitcoin: Software as Right-Wing Extremism, David Golumbia outlined how crypto projects like Bitcoin are rooted in right-wing ideas. For example, Bitcoiners largely accept the “pillar of extremist thought” that “government is inherently evil,” thus necessitating a shift to secretive digital currency. Golumbia further exposed how pro-crypto arguments often echo far-right conspiracy theories depicting the Federal Reserve as a nefarious force bent on world domination. This explains why so many crypto enthusiasts end up sounding like right-wing crackpots.

There is no better example than Balaji Srinivasan, who served as chief technology officer of Coinbase from 2018-2019. In April, I wrote for TNR about his techno-authoritarian ideas for San Francisco, where he envisions the rise of a tech-aligned “gray tribe” that would expel Democrats. Srinivasan also describes the U.S. as a collapsing nation and preaches the need for tech plutocrats to create privately owned crypto countries. He suggests crypto can shift the global political order by chiseling away at the power of government-issued currencies.