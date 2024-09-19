English Teacher Gets Gen Z

But that doesn’t mean TV comedies haven’t been trying to figure out how to make us laugh about it. Perhaps because “wokeness” is an insurgent culture, a novel thing, the first impulse has often been to mock its perceived excesses. Whether from outside its generational framework or within, many shows have taken the position that what might be funny about all of this is its inherent preposterousness. Even those who naturally favor the politics of these newer social movements still feel compelled to distance themselves, to lightly rib the “woke” agenda to prove their reasonableness. The Other Two is an epic about two empty-souled millennials adrift amid all this new sincerity. Hacks makes a meal out of the folly nestled within all the performed wisdom of its younger characters. Search Party—probably the most fine-grained of these attempts—lightly satirizes the knee-jerk cultural mores of its leads while building a much more complex portrait of millennial anxiety, precarity, and malaise. The Chair is about the cancellation of an irascible but well-meaning English professor by a woke mob of foolishly shortsighted students. Lucky Hank is about the cancellation of an irascible but well-meaning English professor by a woke mob of foolishly shortsighted students.

What’s so wonderful about Brian Jordan Alvarez’s approach to the much-hyped discourse of wokeness, of Gen Z idiosyncrasy, is that it comes from a place of both fluency and recognition.

FX’s new comedy series English Teacher, is, technically, sometimes, also about the cancellation of an irascible but well-meaning English teacher by a woke mob of foolishly shortsighted students. But not really. In the series, created by and starring the internet-famous comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez, Gen Z high school students are constantly taking videos of adults, trying to post them doing embarrassing things, trying to catch them in violation. They police terminology, they experiment with drag, they wield therapy-speak like a sword, they file complaints—they exhibit all the telltale signs of the “woke mind virus.” But they’re also strangely open, unsettlingly comfortable in their own skin, transparently people underneath the scrim of caricature. What’s so wonderful about Brian Jordan Alvarez’s approach to the much-hyped discourse of wokeness, of Gen Z idiosyncrasy, is that it comes from a place of both fluency and recognition. Alvarez is a millennial, and his jokes about his junior generational neighbors are intimate, knowing, or, at least, self-aware about their own ignorance. Alvarez may be puzzled, but he isn’t afraid. English Teacher takes everybody seriously. And despite that, probably because of that, it is very, very funny, indeed.

English Teacher works fast. This is true of how quickly the pilot sets up the stakes of the series, but it’s also true of the show’s default style. Jokes fly with speed, characters barely enter the frame before they drop a one-liner and leave, nobody has any time to stop and think. That there’s a lot—maybe too much—to keep track of is both the show’s thesis and its signature aesthetic feature. We meet our hero, Evan Marquez (Alvarez), as he’s already late for work at Morrison-Hensley High School in suburban Austin, Texas, and we run into each member of our extraordinarily charismatic and varied ensemble as he does: Evan’s optimistic and insecure best friend, Gwen (Stephanie Koenig); conservative crank gym teacher Markie (Sean Patton); stoner guidance counselor Rick (Carmen Christopher); and beleaguered Principal Moretti (Enrico Colantoni).