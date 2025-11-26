The Lawyer Who Killed Roe Is About to Get a Promotion

Since Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Duane Benton announced on October 24 that he would take senior status, thus creating a new vacancy for President Donald Trump to fill on a powerful federal appeals court, commentators have speculated about who would take his place. While there are several possibilities, a campaign pushing for one candidate in particular has recently spun up: Erin Hawley, a senior attorney at the Alliance Defending Freedom, or ADF, and the public face of some of the most consequential right-wing legal victories of the last decade. If Hawley is successful, the implications for the people living in the Eighth Circuit’s jurisdiction—stretching across Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and the Dakotas—will be profound.

With the ultraconservative Supreme Court at her back, Hawley has been one of the most effective culture-war litigators in the country. She argued Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and erased nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion. She stood before the court again in 303 Creative v. Elenis, helping secure a ruling that carved out a broad First Amendment exemption to state civil rights laws protecting LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination. Most recently, she represented Idaho in Moyle v. United States, contending that hospitals should not be required to provide emergency abortions even when a pregnant woman’s life or health hangs in the balance.