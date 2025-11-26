When Is It Time to Flee?

As the plane prepared to depart from Newark International Airport, JD Goulet felt like “the earth was going to collapse beneath us before we got in the air.” Seated beside them was their wife, their son, and their son’s boyfriend, all three of whom are trans. The family was bound for Portugal, with no plans to return. Goulet, who is nonbinary, and their wife were both “covered in rings and necklaces and stuff shoved in our pockets,” Goulet said: “a bunch of hand-me-down stuff from her mom and my dad’s mom” to take to their new life. Everything else the family still owned was crammed into 13 suitcases. It was springtime in 2023. When the plane’s wheels lifted off the ground, Goulet exhaled, only then realizing that they had been holding their breath for a long time.

When the couple made the decision to leave the United States, they left behind their still-new home in Savannah, Georgia. Living in this “blue spot in a red state,” they told me, after living “in the red area of a blue state,” in eastern Washington, “gave me some of the awareness that nowhere is safe.” Goulet had been a board member of the region’s Planned Parenthood affiliate, joining not long after a health center in Pullman, Washington, was firebombed. In 2018, Goulet and their 15-year-old son had the unsettling experience of attending a March for Our Lives event while far-right group Patriot Prayer tried to hold a rally in the same location. Goulet ran for the Washington state legislature as a Democrat in 2016, 2018, and 2020, and ended up at the same tables as far-right state Representative Matt Shea, who at the time was planning a Christian nationalist homeland, following a “biblical” civil war. “I was raised in an evangelical church and went to evangelical private schools,” Goulet said. “I’m not a stranger to what they want and what they are willing to do.”