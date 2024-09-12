Trump Has a Story All Ready to Help Him Undermine Election Results

Republicans have long used the idea of immigrants voting illegally to justify voter suppression efforts, like requiring voters to provide state-issued identification at polling places. But the more recent twist now is to construct a scheme they say is led by Democrats to use migrants who have recently arrived to commit (nonexistent) voter fraud, sometimes seizing on the work of groups aiding recently arrived migrants, and capitalizing on social media’s power to make a lie louder than the truth. Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, has a history with this kind of narrative, part of how he also indulges far-right “great replacement” conspiracy theories—this idea that white voters who are American citizens are being deliberately “replaced” by immigrants and by people of color. “Biden’s open border is killing Ohioans,” a 2022 Vance for U.S. Senate campaign ad went, “with more illegal drugs and more Democrat voters pouring into this country.” As my colleague Greg Sargent noted at the time, Vance was suggesting that “‘Democrat voters’ in the form of migrants are one factor ‘killing Ohioans.’ That’s partly a reference to drugs crossing the border, but the hint at an apocalyptic demographic threat is obvious.” In August, at a campaign event in North Carolina, Vance said it as succinctly as anyone on that campaign can, only now about Harris: “Her party wants more power, and the way they’re going to do it is, she wants to give all those illegal aliens the right to vote.”

Trump’s fictions about immigrants are growing increasingly phantasmagorical—as in Tuesday night’s made-up stories about immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, eating pets. But there’s a similar twisting of reality when he talks about election fraud: In several cases, what he actually seems to be describing would more accurately be described as legal efforts to hold him accountable for abuses of power.

At a Wisconsin rally on September 7, Trump went on a rant involving Aurora, Colorado. Trump claimed that in Colorado, whole apartment complexes were ruled by what he characterized as gangs from Venezuela—a preview, he said, for the rest of us. “You haven’t seen the migrant crime yet; it’s started, and it’s vicious.” But Colorado holds another special meaning for Trump. He continued, “Colorado began the threat to democracy against me where they tried to unconstitutionally remove me from the ballot … and then they say I’m a threat to democracy, think about that.” From there, Trump moved onto the more widely reported segment of his remarks, seeming to promise bloodshed: “In Colorado they’re so brazen they’ve taken over sections of the state, and you know, getting them out will be a bloody story, they should have never been allowed to come into our country.”